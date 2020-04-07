117 N CLINTON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

City Living Awaits-- Newly renovated rowhouse boasting modern contemporary finishes . The main floor offers an open concept living/dining space with bay windows that brings in natural light, luxury vinyl hardwood floors and updated kitchen boasting quartz counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and a private rear patio that awaits.Modern finishes work in harmony with the preserved original detailing.Two blocks from Patterson Park. Close to the Harbor, John Hopkins and much more!!!FOR SALE OR LEASE!! This is a MUST SEE!For Rent-- Tenant pays all utilities.