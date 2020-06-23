Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1169 SARGEANT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1169 SARGEANT STREET
1169 Sargeant Street
Location
1169 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1169 SARGEANT STREET have any available units?
1169 SARGEANT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1169 SARGEANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1169 SARGEANT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 SARGEANT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1169 SARGEANT STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1169 SARGEANT STREET offer parking?
No, 1169 SARGEANT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1169 SARGEANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 SARGEANT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 SARGEANT STREET have a pool?
No, 1169 SARGEANT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1169 SARGEANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1169 SARGEANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 SARGEANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1169 SARGEANT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 SARGEANT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 SARGEANT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
