Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

116 Rochester Pl Available 03/08/19 Gorgeous 2 Bed/2Bath Townhome in Patterson Park! - Sparkling 2 bedroom/2 bath home less than 1 block from Patterson Park! Beautifully updated interior boasts hardwood floors, neutral color scheme, and charming exposed brick details. Open dining space leads to a gourmet kitchen well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar perfect for entertaining! Upper level includes 2 spacious bedrooms, shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combo, and access to a rooftop deck with sweeping city views. Bonus lower level is fully finished offering a den and full bath! Washer and dryer included for added convenience.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4703825)