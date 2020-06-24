All apartments in Baltimore
116 Rochester Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

116 Rochester Pl

116 Rochester Place · No Longer Available
Location

116 Rochester Place, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
116 Rochester Pl Available 03/08/19 Gorgeous 2 Bed/2Bath Townhome in Patterson Park! - Sparkling 2 bedroom/2 bath home less than 1 block from Patterson Park! Beautifully updated interior boasts hardwood floors, neutral color scheme, and charming exposed brick details. Open dining space leads to a gourmet kitchen well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar perfect for entertaining! Upper level includes 2 spacious bedrooms, shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combo, and access to a rooftop deck with sweeping city views. Bonus lower level is fully finished offering a den and full bath! Washer and dryer included for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4703825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Rochester Pl have any available units?
116 Rochester Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Rochester Pl have?
Some of 116 Rochester Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Rochester Pl currently offering any rent specials?
116 Rochester Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Rochester Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Rochester Pl is pet friendly.
Does 116 Rochester Pl offer parking?
No, 116 Rochester Pl does not offer parking.
Does 116 Rochester Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Rochester Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Rochester Pl have a pool?
No, 116 Rochester Pl does not have a pool.
Does 116 Rochester Pl have accessible units?
No, 116 Rochester Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Rochester Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Rochester Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
