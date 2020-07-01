116 HAMBURG STREET W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Also available for rent! Gorgeous end unit townhome in desirable Federal Hiil! BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT Stunning home w/phase in new construction tax credit- big savings for 5 years!! Sunlight beams through from every fabulous area in the home. Convenient first floor bedroom and full bath. You may also enter through your own garage!!Making life even less complicated is the mud room, right there! Room for extra storage, shoes, etc. The top quality finishes are evident in every breath-taking view! Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout with gourmet kitchen including upgraded stainless steel appliances, sharp tiled backsplash, large island with sink, cabinets and lots of room for more seating. Wine rack, buffet and pot filler and just a few extras. Eat in sunny kitchen. Dry bar area and half bath are on this level as well as the huge living area accentuated with a stunning coffered ceiling. The third level boasts 2 bedrooms w/ceiling fans and 2 full baths. The master bath has a fabulous design with a tub in the over-sized shower with shower heads in all directions! Wow! Laundry room is conveniently on this level which leads up to the rooftop deck with a jaw-dropping view of Charm City and the stadium. You don't want to miss this one! Be in for yearly-awaited fireworks displays gracing the city while enjoying on your own rooftop terrace!