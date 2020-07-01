All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:38 AM

116 HAMBURG STREET W

116 West Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 West Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Also available for rent! Gorgeous end unit townhome in desirable Federal Hiil! BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT Stunning home w/phase in new construction tax credit- big savings for 5 years!! Sunlight beams through from every fabulous area in the home. Convenient first floor bedroom and full bath. You may also enter through your own garage!!Making life even less complicated is the mud room, right there! Room for extra storage, shoes, etc. The top quality finishes are evident in every breath-taking view! Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout with gourmet kitchen including upgraded stainless steel appliances, sharp tiled backsplash, large island with sink, cabinets and lots of room for more seating. Wine rack, buffet and pot filler and just a few extras. Eat in sunny kitchen. Dry bar area and half bath are on this level as well as the huge living area accentuated with a stunning coffered ceiling. The third level boasts 2 bedrooms w/ceiling fans and 2 full baths. The master bath has a fabulous design with a tub in the over-sized shower with shower heads in all directions! Wow! Laundry room is conveniently on this level which leads up to the rooftop deck with a jaw-dropping view of Charm City and the stadium. You don't want to miss this one! Be in for yearly-awaited fireworks displays gracing the city while enjoying on your own rooftop terrace!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 HAMBURG STREET W have any available units?
116 HAMBURG STREET W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 HAMBURG STREET W have?
Some of 116 HAMBURG STREET W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 HAMBURG STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
116 HAMBURG STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 HAMBURG STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 116 HAMBURG STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 116 HAMBURG STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 116 HAMBURG STREET W offers parking.
Does 116 HAMBURG STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 HAMBURG STREET W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 HAMBURG STREET W have a pool?
No, 116 HAMBURG STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 116 HAMBURG STREET W have accessible units?
No, 116 HAMBURG STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 116 HAMBURG STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 HAMBURG STREET W has units with dishwashers.

