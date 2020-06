Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained and nicely updated 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath town home with attached 2 car garage, and parking pad for additional 2 cars. Open floor plan with cook's kitchen that opens to an outdoor deck. Master Suite with walk in closet and private bath. Just a short distance to Harbor East & Fells Point, and convenient to University of Maryland Medical, Law and Dental Schools, Johns Hopkins Medical Campus and Carey Business School. Available August 1, welcome Home!