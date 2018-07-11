All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1120 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Wonderful rental property on a premier Federal Hill block with parking. Two car parking (see pictures) for medium to small/compact cars. Great mix of historic charm and modern comforts with an ideal layout for comfortable living for roommates or various other living scenarios. Steps to Federal Hill park, the newly updated Cross St. market, and walkable to so much more and easy access for major interstates for commuting. City living at its best. Apply today! $35 per applicant, send listing agent tenant name and email to start online process. Renters insurance required. Owner/property manager to provide lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
