1120 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful rental property on a premier Federal Hill block with parking. Two car parking (see pictures) for medium to small/compact cars. Great mix of historic charm and modern comforts with an ideal layout for comfortable living for roommates or various other living scenarios. Steps to Federal Hill park, the newly updated Cross St. market, and walkable to so much more and easy access for major interstates for commuting. City living at its best. Apply today! $35 per applicant, send listing agent tenant name and email to start online process. Renters insurance required. Owner/property manager to provide lease.