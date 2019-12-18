All apartments in Baltimore
1114 MCDONOGH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1114 MCDONOGH STREET

1114 Mcdonogh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Mcdonogh Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful newly renovated brick front townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms~ w/ gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Recessed lighting throughout. Stunning hardwood floors. Rooftop deck great for outdoor entertainment. Fenced parking pad at the back of the home. Finished basement can be used as a 3rd bedroom or extra storage. Townhouse is within walking distance of John Hopkins Hospital, Eager park, and Starbucks. Community has 24/7 residential security and private escort service covered through John Hopkins security. Asking rent is $1500/month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

