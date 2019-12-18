1114 MCDONOGH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful newly renovated brick front townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms~ w/ gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Recessed lighting throughout. Stunning hardwood floors. Rooftop deck great for outdoor entertainment. Fenced parking pad at the back of the home. Finished basement can be used as a 3rd bedroom or extra storage. Townhouse is within walking distance of John Hopkins Hospital, Eager park, and Starbucks. Community has 24/7 residential security and private escort service covered through John Hopkins security. Asking rent is $1500/month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.