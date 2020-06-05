1114 BATTERY AVENUE

Amenities

1114 Battery is a beautifully renovated, 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in quintessential Federal Hill. Bonus room upstairs could be used as small third bedroom, office, or den. The home is positioned in walking distance to numerous parks and restaurants, it is ideally located, but is on a peaceful block. While the home is flush with brand-new updates like stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, fresh paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a third floor addition, and a rooftop deck, it maintains its charm with exposed wooden beams and cozy interior. *All bedrooms are above-grade! No basement bedroom here* Come visit today!