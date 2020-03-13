All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
111 N Rose St
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

111 N Rose St

111 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous row home with upgraded kitchen! One block from Patterson Park next to Johns Hopkins University. Fully finished basement can be used as third bedroom with full bathroom on lower level. Private deck and patio fenced off in rear. Master bath has jacuzzi tub and upgraded vanity. Oak hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, exposed brick, and recessed lighting. Surround sound system throughout home with alarm system featuring video monitoring. Washer and dryer inside unit. This home is move-in ready! PETS ARE ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N Rose St have any available units?
111 N Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 N Rose St have?
Some of 111 N Rose St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
111 N Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N Rose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 N Rose St is pet friendly.
Does 111 N Rose St offer parking?
No, 111 N Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 111 N Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 N Rose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N Rose St have a pool?
No, 111 N Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 111 N Rose St have accessible units?
No, 111 N Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 N Rose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 N Rose St does not have units with dishwashers.
