111 N Rose St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Gorgeous row home with upgraded kitchen! One block from Patterson Park next to Johns Hopkins University. Fully finished basement can be used as third bedroom with full bathroom on lower level. Private deck and patio fenced off in rear. Master bath has jacuzzi tub and upgraded vanity. Oak hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, exposed brick, and recessed lighting. Surround sound system throughout home with alarm system featuring video monitoring. Washer and dryer inside unit. This home is move-in ready! PETS ARE ALLOWED!