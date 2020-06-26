1108 Gleneagle Rd - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Centrally located and newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor apartment. Section 8, MBQ, BRHP, RAP Vouchers are welcome. Amazing apartment that was just renovated. All new flooring throughout ( no carpet ), New water heater, new central heat, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom with all new tile. Access to laundry and storage space in basement, private parking available. Huge Bedrooms and huge living room with new windows and lots of light. Great location, less than 1 block from chinquapin run park, 1 minute to northern parkway, very safe and convenient location. Available to lease asap.



**Move in Special** We will pay your water bill for the first month **