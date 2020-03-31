1107 SCOTT STREET

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath rowhome 1 block west of Ravens Stadium. Free parking right in front of home for all residents. Recently renovated with full washer / dryer and private rear yard and deck with views of Ravens Stadium. Great for grilling out and social gatherings. Hardwood floors, exposed brick interior walls and finished basement with wet bar and full washer/dryer. Plenty of parking available directly in front of home with FREE parking passes for all residents. Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED. Owner pays for trash, sewer and water bill - Tenant pays BGE. $1299/month for 1 yr lease. $1249/month for 2 yr lease. $1199/month for 3 yr lease