Baltimore, MD
1107 SCOTT STREET
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

1107 SCOTT STREET

1107 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath rowhome 1 block west of Ravens Stadium. Free parking right in front of home for all residents. Recently renovated with full washer / dryer and private rear yard and deck with views of Ravens Stadium. Great for grilling out and social gatherings. Hardwood floors, exposed brick interior walls and finished basement with wet bar and full washer/dryer. Plenty of parking available directly in front of home with FREE parking passes for all residents. Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED. Owner pays for trash, sewer and water bill - Tenant pays BGE. $1299/month for 1 yr lease. $1249/month for 2 yr lease. $1199/month for 3 yr lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
1107 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 SCOTT STREET have?
Some of 1107 SCOTT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1107 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1107 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1107 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1107 SCOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 1107 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 SCOTT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 1107 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1107 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1107 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 SCOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
