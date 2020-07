1105 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

CONTEMPORARY ELEGANCE RADIATES THROUGHOUT THIS 3,000 + SQ. FT. CANTON ROWHOME WITH PARKING! Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room w/ fireplace, separate dining room w/ wet bar, island kitchen w/ granite counters & newer ss appliances, 2nd level w/ 2 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets w/ built-ins, & hall bath w/ dbl sinks & separate shower & sep soaking tub, 3rd level Master bedroom, full bath w/ whirlpool tub, and separate office w/ built-ins. Finished basement w/ rec room & storage space, 3rd level terrace, rooftop deck w/ sweeping city & water views, & easy off street parking! Convenient to Canton Crossing, Canton Square, & Waterfront! Recent improvements include a new 3 ton carrier infinity AC and furnace installed for upper levels ~ October 30, 2017, new stove and microwave ~ November 2017, new refrigerator ~ February 2018, new dishwasher ~ August 2016, new incinerator ~ September 2018, fa~ade re-pointed ~ March 2016