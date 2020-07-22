1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105

Amenities

IN SIGHT OF CITY LIGHTS! Price adjusted and MOVE IN READY! Great value for this fantastic location within walking distance of Penn Station, restaurants, and tons of activities in the cultural arts district. Close to shopping, dining, schools and museums. Two bedroom two bath condo has over 1200 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted. Master bedroom boasts 3 separate closets, and master bath en suite. AMAZING views of the city! 24 hour guarded controlled entry too. Pets permitted on a case by case basis. Laundry in lower level and mail pick up in main lobby. Limited unassigned parking in the underground garage-available on "first come, first serve" basis. Apply online at www.DaraLewisRealtor.com.