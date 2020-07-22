All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 23 2020 at 10:21 AM

1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105

1101 Saint Paul Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

1101 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

IN SIGHT OF CITY LIGHTS! Price adjusted and MOVE IN READY! Great value for this fantastic location within walking distance of Penn Station, restaurants, and tons of activities in the cultural arts district. Close to shopping, dining, schools and museums. Two bedroom two bath condo has over 1200 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted. Master bedroom boasts 3 separate closets, and master bath en suite. AMAZING views of the city! 24 hour guarded controlled entry too. Pets permitted on a case by case basis. Laundry in lower level and mail pick up in main lobby. Limited unassigned parking in the underground garage-available on "first come, first serve" basis. Apply online at www.DaraLewisRealtor.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have any available units?
1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have?
Some of 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 is pet friendly.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 offer parking?
Yes, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 offers parking.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have a pool?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 does not have a pool.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have accessible units?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 has units with dishwashers.
