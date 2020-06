Amenities

Welcome home to 108 W. Saratoga street. Just steps from the central business district and MT. Vernon, the property was fully renovated a year ago and includes washer dryers in unit, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, central AC, marble tile bathrooms, and more! This unit is a studio apartment. Don't miss it.