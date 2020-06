Amenities

Great rental, this updated townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, gleaming hardwood floors thru out and exposed wood beams in the living room. Kitchen shows well with new cabinets, stainless steal appliances and tile flooring. House is located 1 block from the beautiful Patterson Park, half a mile from Johns Hopkins Hospital and Downtown.