107 N Glover St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Amenities
Beautiful house in a great location right by Patterson Park.
This home offers some pretty good perks!
- The kitchen is updated with Kitchen Aid appliances
- Smart thermostat
- The bedroom closets are custom made, brand new from Closet America
- Laundry is located on the 1st floor
- Street parking is plentiful
- Pet friendly
This home is couple of blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital, a block from Patterson Park, and close to restaurants, which makes this home perfect for students, professionals or families with children.
No utilities included, the house is not coming furnished