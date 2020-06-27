All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:09 PM

107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224

107 N Glover St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

107 N Glover St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful house in a great location right by Patterson Park.
This home offers some pretty good perks!
- The kitchen is updated with Kitchen Aid appliances
- Smart thermostat
- The bedroom closets are custom made, brand new from Closet America
- Laundry is located on the 1st floor
- Street parking is plentiful
- Pet friendly
This home is couple of blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital, a block from Patterson Park, and close to restaurants, which makes this home perfect for students, professionals or families with children.
No utilities included, the house is not coming furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 have any available units?
107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 have?
Some of 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 currently offering any rent specials?
107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 is pet friendly.
Does 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 offer parking?
No, 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 does not offer parking.
Does 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 have a pool?
No, 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 does not have a pool.
Does 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 have accessible units?
No, 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 N Glover St Baltimore, MD 21224 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Westview Commons
1001 Ingleside Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21228

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland