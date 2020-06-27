107 N Glover St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful house in a great location right by Patterson Park.

This home offers some pretty good perks!

- The kitchen is updated with Kitchen Aid appliances

- Smart thermostat

- The bedroom closets are custom made, brand new from Closet America

- Laundry is located on the 1st floor

- Street parking is plentiful

- Pet friendly

This home is couple of blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital, a block from Patterson Park, and close to restaurants, which makes this home perfect for students, professionals or families with children.

No utilities included, the house is not coming furnished