Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

AMAZING rowhome located in Federal Hill. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home features spacious rooms with high ceilings, exposed brick walls, kitchen with a granite breakfast bar/counter tops, large cabinets, and a two-tiered roof top deck. Enjoy panoramic views of the Baltimore City skyline then walk a few blocks to nightlife and stadium events! This rental won't last long so schedule to see it today!