Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

105 39TH STREET W

105 W 39th St · (410) 675-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD 21210
Johns-Hopkins - Homewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PENTHOUSE 4 · Avail. now

$2,765

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1211 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet cafe
24hr gym
game room
internet access
media room
This newly updated penthouse unit is full of updates including fresh paint, new washer and dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new gas fire place and trendy cork flooring. A private balcony allows for indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. Enjoy numerous building amenities including 24 hour desk person, controlled access entry, 24 hour fitness center, Wi-Fi caf~ with complementary beverages, media room, game room and community outdoor patio. All of this in a an ideal location within a short distance to shopping, dining, entertainment and local universities (JHU, Loyola University).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 39TH STREET W have any available units?
105 39TH STREET W has a unit available for $2,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 39TH STREET W have?
Some of 105 39TH STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 39TH STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
105 39TH STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 39TH STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 105 39TH STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 105 39TH STREET W offer parking?
No, 105 39TH STREET W does not offer parking.
Does 105 39TH STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 39TH STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 39TH STREET W have a pool?
No, 105 39TH STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 105 39TH STREET W have accessible units?
No, 105 39TH STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 105 39TH STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 39TH STREET W has units with dishwashers.
