105 39TH STREET W

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet cafe 24hr gym game room internet access media room

This newly updated penthouse unit is full of updates including fresh paint, new washer and dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new gas fire place and trendy cork flooring. A private balcony allows for indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. Enjoy numerous building amenities including 24 hour desk person, controlled access entry, 24 hour fitness center, Wi-Fi caf~ with complementary beverages, media room, game room and community outdoor patio. All of this in a an ideal location within a short distance to shopping, dining, entertainment and local universities (JHU, Loyola University).