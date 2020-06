Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely room for rent. Private area includes a walk in closet and an attached full bathroom. Common areas include the main level living (kit,din,&liv rooms), as well as the two roof top decks. Wet bar is on the fourth floor. The whole house has just been renovated. Bedroom is around 500 sq ft.