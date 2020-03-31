1030 N Collington

Amenities

Beautiful Two Bedroom Baltimore City Townhome - This charming, renovated home features 2 bedrooms and a beautiful full bathroom.The kitchen is gorgeous with granite countertops, a center island and equipped with a stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and gas stove. The home has hardwood floors throughout and an open layout of the dining and living room which boasts an exposed brick wall leading to the upstairs.



Enjoy central air and a fenced in back patio, as well!



Pay ONLY $1000 for FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT!



