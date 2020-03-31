All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1030 N Collington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1030 N Collington
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1030 N Collington

1030 N Collington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1030 N Collington Ave, Baltimore, MD 21213
Middle East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Two Bedroom Baltimore City Townhome - This charming, renovated home features 2 bedrooms and a beautiful full bathroom.The kitchen is gorgeous with granite countertops, a center island and equipped with a stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and gas stove. The home has hardwood floors throughout and an open layout of the dining and living room which boasts an exposed brick wall leading to the upstairs.

Enjoy central air and a fenced in back patio, as well!

Pay ONLY $1000 for FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT!

(RLNE4446884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 N Collington have any available units?
1030 N Collington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 N Collington have?
Some of 1030 N Collington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 N Collington currently offering any rent specials?
1030 N Collington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 N Collington pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 N Collington is pet friendly.
Does 1030 N Collington offer parking?
No, 1030 N Collington does not offer parking.
Does 1030 N Collington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 N Collington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 N Collington have a pool?
No, 1030 N Collington does not have a pool.
Does 1030 N Collington have accessible units?
No, 1030 N Collington does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 N Collington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 N Collington has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland