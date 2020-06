Amenities

Stylish Studio Apartment just renovated with Hardwood Flooring, New White Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances (including the combination Microwave/Convection Oven), Stacking Washer/Dryer, Full Bathroom, Mirrored Double Door Closet and Amocam Video Intercom System. If you are looking for a Studio Apartment, you want to look at this now. Super cute don't miss out!!