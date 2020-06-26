All apartments in Baltimore
1023 N CALVERT STREET
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:07 PM

1023 N CALVERT STREET

1023 Maryland Highway 2 · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Maryland Highway 2, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Sexy, Sophisticated Brownstone Awaits You! Historic Midtown-Belvedere Voted One of Best Places to Live in Baltimore! This CAPTIVATING five bedroom five and a half bathroom home offers Gorgeous, Contemporary bathrooms with oversized Euro Showers; Light Maple Hardwood Floors throughout; Victorian Spiral Staircase; and, Expansive Bedrooms: three with Full Bath En Suite. (One with Jett Oversized Tub) The Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar and Center Island is an Entertaining Dream. Open Floor Plan Give Fantastic Interior Design Ideas. The Located near Charles Village and the Baltimore theatre district, and convenient to Penn Station and the MTA, this property gives access to great restaurants, shopping, and downtown. With its proximity to UMD, Hopkins and University of Baltimore this place is a find for local students or those with roommates! Pet Friendly, case by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 N CALVERT STREET have any available units?
1023 N CALVERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 N CALVERT STREET have?
Some of 1023 N CALVERT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 N CALVERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1023 N CALVERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 N CALVERT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 N CALVERT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1023 N CALVERT STREET offer parking?
No, 1023 N CALVERT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1023 N CALVERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 N CALVERT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 N CALVERT STREET have a pool?
No, 1023 N CALVERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1023 N CALVERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1023 N CALVERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 N CALVERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 N CALVERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
