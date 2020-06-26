1023 N CALVERT STREET

Amenities

Sexy, Sophisticated Brownstone Awaits You! Historic Midtown-Belvedere Voted One of Best Places to Live in Baltimore! This CAPTIVATING five bedroom five and a half bathroom home offers Gorgeous, Contemporary bathrooms with oversized Euro Showers; Light Maple Hardwood Floors throughout; Victorian Spiral Staircase; and, Expansive Bedrooms: three with Full Bath En Suite. (One with Jett Oversized Tub) The Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar and Center Island is an Entertaining Dream. Open Floor Plan Give Fantastic Interior Design Ideas. The Located near Charles Village and the Baltimore theatre district, and convenient to Penn Station and the MTA, this property gives access to great restaurants, shopping, and downtown. With its proximity to UMD, Hopkins and University of Baltimore this place is a find for local students or those with roommates! Pet Friendly, case by case basis!