Almost 1500 SQ F Three level row home for rent. Home hosts 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level is unfinished w/ a lot of room for storage. Laundry Room off kitchen which can also be an office. Minutes from Patterson Park and major commuter routes. PREVIOUS TENANTS MOVED OUT SO HOUSE IS CLEANED AND CLEAR OF CLUTTERFIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE UPON SIGNING LEASE.OWNER IS ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS!