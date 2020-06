Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in the Heart of Canton. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the home. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including: gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Large deck off kitchen. 2 master suites with great closet space and own bathroom. Basement has washer/dryer and great for storage. One car parking pad.