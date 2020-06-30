1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Beautifully remodeled 3-Bedroom, 1-Bath townhouse in the much sought-after ASHLAND MEWS community. This home has been renovated from top to bottom and features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, brand new bedroom carpeting, laminate floors on the main level and much, much more! Your own assigned parking space too! Hurry before this one is gone! Pets on case-to-case basis with deposit and monthly pet rent! Sorry, no smoking in the house. WELCOME HOME!!!