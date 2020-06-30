All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE

1016 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1016 North Central Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gay Street

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Beautifully remodeled 3-Bedroom, 1-Bath townhouse in the much sought-after ASHLAND MEWS community. This home has been renovated from top to bottom and features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, brand new bedroom carpeting, laminate floors on the main level and much, much more! Your own assigned parking space too! Hurry before this one is gone! Pets on case-to-case basis with deposit and monthly pet rent! Sorry, no smoking in the house. WELCOME HOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 N CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

