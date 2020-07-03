All apartments in Baltimore
1014 N Charles St Unit 5

1014 N Charles St · No Longer Available
Location

1014 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
1014 N Charles St Unit 5 Available 05/29/20 Top Floor 1 Bedroom + Den - Ten14 Condos - Mount Vernon w/ Parking! - Top floor 1 bedroom + den condo along convenient N Charles St in the heart of Midtown-Belvedere! Lofty interior is flooded with natural light and accented by exposed brick and wood flooring throughout. Modern galley kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. Cozy bedroom accesses a luxurious bath with sleek fixtures, custom tile, and soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus loft den is a world of opportunities! Full size washer/dryer included!

1 Onsite parking space included!!
Convenient to I-83, Rt 1, and Rt 40 commuter routes
Surrounded by tons of local restaurants and amenities
10 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4776365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 have any available units?
1014 N Charles St Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 have?
Some of 1014 N Charles St Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1014 N Charles St Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 N Charles St Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

