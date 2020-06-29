All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
101 W Cross St # 2
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

101 W Cross St # 2

101 West Cross Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 West Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
new construction
LUXURY APARTMENTS DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE
We introduce you to luxury living at Hanover Cross Street. Our brand new community features mid-rise apartments in Baltimore delivering modern design and the comforts of home so you can find your perfect fit. Our wide selection of one and two bedroom floor plans feature spacious layouts ranging upwards of 1332 square feet ideal for you and your pets. Every home features ample bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds and rich wood-style flooring throughout. Feel at home in your gourmet chef kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite slab and quartz countertops, and plenty of space ideal for every social scene. Enjoy the convenience of full-size high-efficiency washers and dryers and custom space-saving double-hung walk-in closets. Live a new level of luxury living here in Baltimore--apply today!

(RLNE5520870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W Cross St # 2 have any available units?
101 W Cross St # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 W Cross St # 2 have?
Some of 101 W Cross St # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 W Cross St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
101 W Cross St # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W Cross St # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 101 W Cross St # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 101 W Cross St # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 101 W Cross St # 2 offers parking.
Does 101 W Cross St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 W Cross St # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W Cross St # 2 have a pool?
Yes, 101 W Cross St # 2 has a pool.
Does 101 W Cross St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 101 W Cross St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W Cross St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 W Cross St # 2 has units with dishwashers.

