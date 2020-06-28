All apartments in Baltimore
1008 Rutland Ave
1008 Rutland Ave

1008 Rutland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Rutland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21287
Dunbar Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome close to Johns Hopkins and only minutes from I-83! Spacious main level offers an open floor plan, convenient bath, and rear deck perfect for entertaining. Gourmet eat-in kitchen comes well-equipped with granite countertops, center island, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances! Upper floors boast a master suite plus an additional bedroom/den with hall bath. A private 3rd-floor master suite with private bath and huge walk-in closet. Extra features include a lower level bath and attached garage that makes parking a breeze!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Rutland Ave have any available units?
1008 Rutland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Rutland Ave have?
Some of 1008 Rutland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Rutland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Rutland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Rutland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Rutland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1008 Rutland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Rutland Ave offers parking.
Does 1008 Rutland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Rutland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Rutland Ave have a pool?
No, 1008 Rutland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Rutland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1008 Rutland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Rutland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Rutland Ave has units with dishwashers.
