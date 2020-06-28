1008 Rutland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome close to Johns Hopkins and only minutes from I-83! Spacious main level offers an open floor plan, convenient bath, and rear deck perfect for entertaining. Gourmet eat-in kitchen comes well-equipped with granite countertops, center island, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances! Upper floors boast a master suite plus an additional bedroom/den with hall bath. A private 3rd-floor master suite with private bath and huge walk-in closet. Extra features include a lower level bath and attached garage that makes parking a breeze!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



