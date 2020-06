Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely renovated home with all of the modern updates and touches you want. All new HVAC, plumbing, electrical and new roof. All season sunroom, chef~s kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-In closet, first floor bedroom/office. Additional living space opportunities in attic and basement. The possibilities are endless!! 3 minutes from Belvedere Square and a short distance from Towson University and Morgan State.