Baltimore, MD
1003 S. Baylis St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1003 S. Baylis St.

1003 Baylis Street · (410) 952-9727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1003 Baylis Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 S. Baylis St. · Avail. Jul 15

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
1003 S. Baylis St. Available 07/15/20 1003 Baylis St./3 Bed,3 Bath Townhouse in the heart of Canton - Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse in the heart of Canton. Newly renovated open floor plan on first level with beautiful hardwood floor through out the home. Gourmet kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. This home has 2 master suite and a guest room. Third floor has a party room with a wet bar. Rooftop deck with amazing views of water and city! Located close to all: 95, Canton Crossing, Waterfront park and great restaurants. Available mid-July. $2900 Monthly + Utilities. This home will not last long!

(RLNE5848589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 S. Baylis St. have any available units?
1003 S. Baylis St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 S. Baylis St. have?
Some of 1003 S. Baylis St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 S. Baylis St. currently offering any rent specials?
1003 S. Baylis St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 S. Baylis St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 S. Baylis St. is pet friendly.
Does 1003 S. Baylis St. offer parking?
No, 1003 S. Baylis St. does not offer parking.
Does 1003 S. Baylis St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 S. Baylis St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 S. Baylis St. have a pool?
No, 1003 S. Baylis St. does not have a pool.
Does 1003 S. Baylis St. have accessible units?
No, 1003 S. Baylis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 S. Baylis St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 S. Baylis St. has units with dishwashers.
