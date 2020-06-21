Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

1003 S. Baylis St. Available 07/15/20 1003 Baylis St./3 Bed,3 Bath Townhouse in the heart of Canton - Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse in the heart of Canton. Newly renovated open floor plan on first level with beautiful hardwood floor through out the home. Gourmet kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. This home has 2 master suite and a guest room. Third floor has a party room with a wet bar. Rooftop deck with amazing views of water and city! Located close to all: 95, Canton Crossing, Waterfront park and great restaurants. Available mid-July. $2900 Monthly + Utilities. This home will not last long!



(RLNE5848589)