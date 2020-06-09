All apartments in Baltimore
1001 MCDONOGH STREET
1001 MCDONOGH STREET

1001 McDonogh St · No Longer Available
Location

1001 McDonogh St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

**Price reduced** Beautifully decorated and fully furnished or unfurnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom end unit townhouse located in The Towns of Eager Park Community 1 block to Johns Hopkins Hospital. This ~almost new~ town home features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The entry level includes a bedroom and full bathroom. Additional features include a rear deck off the kitchen, washer and dryer on the main level, and an attached 1car garage with parking pad for added convenience. Location! Location! Location! 1 block from Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions (JHMI)! Starbucks! Atwaters! New Hotel! New 4-block long park! So many options for dining. Pets welcomed on a case by case basis with non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 MCDONOGH STREET have any available units?
1001 MCDONOGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 MCDONOGH STREET have?
Some of 1001 MCDONOGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 MCDONOGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1001 MCDONOGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 MCDONOGH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 MCDONOGH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1001 MCDONOGH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1001 MCDONOGH STREET offers parking.
Does 1001 MCDONOGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 MCDONOGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 MCDONOGH STREET have a pool?
No, 1001 MCDONOGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1001 MCDONOGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1001 MCDONOGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 MCDONOGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 MCDONOGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
