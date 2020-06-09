1001 MCDONOGH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Price reduced** Beautifully decorated and fully furnished or unfurnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom end unit townhouse located in The Towns of Eager Park Community 1 block to Johns Hopkins Hospital. This ~almost new~ town home features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The entry level includes a bedroom and full bathroom. Additional features include a rear deck off the kitchen, washer and dryer on the main level, and an attached 1car garage with parking pad for added convenience. Location! Location! Location! 1 block from Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions (JHMI)! Starbucks! Atwaters! New Hotel! New 4-block long park! So many options for dining. Pets welcomed on a case by case basis with non-refundable pet deposit.