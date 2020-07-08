All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:25 AM

1 YORK COURT

1 York Court #1 · No Longer Available
Location

1 York Court #1, Baltimore, MD 21218
Guilford

Amenities

fireplace
recently renovated
Welcome to this beautifully renovated sunlit End-of-row Townhouse! Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,700 square feet of living space, this property was thoughtfully renovated with high end finishes. Updates include brand new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint, windows, roof, windows, all new systems and appliances, etc. No detail of this property was overlooked! This home is conveniently located on York Court -- close to shopping, restaurants, and I-695. Don't miss out - this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 YORK COURT have any available units?
1 YORK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1 YORK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1 YORK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 YORK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1 YORK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1 YORK COURT offer parking?
No, 1 YORK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1 YORK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 YORK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 YORK COURT have a pool?
No, 1 YORK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1 YORK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1 YORK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1 YORK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 YORK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 YORK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 YORK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

