1 YORK COURT

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully renovated sunlit End-of-row Townhouse! Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,700 square feet of living space, this property was thoughtfully renovated with high end finishes. Updates include brand new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint, windows, roof, windows, all new systems and appliances, etc. No detail of this property was overlooked! This home is conveniently located on York Court -- close to shopping, restaurants, and I-695. Don't miss out - this won't last long!