BEST PRICED 2br/1ba w/ 2 Car Parking in Fed Hill. - 2nd Floor Walk Up In Secure Building - W/ OFF STREET PARKING! Large living room is flooded with natural light. Both bedrooms are pretty equal in size and share a hall full bathroom. Laundry in unit. UMD Shuttle Stop across the street (#19 -703 Fed Hill Route). Close 95, 81, & Inner Harbor. Secure Package Delivery. #couldbeyours - Available Now! ($725 per person w/ parking)