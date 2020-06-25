1 STRATFORD ROAD

Amenities

Treat yourself to this all brick home in Guilford. This spacious 6BR is on treelined streets and represents the best of the neighborhoods historic charm. Lovely entrance hall, with open staircase that leads to a stately dining room w/fireplace. Enjoy living room w/fireplace, cozy first floor library; and summers in the oversized sun room that leads to a stone patio. Master bedroom w/built-in bookcases, fireplace, sitting area and full bath. Second floor laundry room has plenty of shelves and storage. Home has 6 fireplaces, gleaming wood floors, 2-car attached garage and a private garden. A short walk to John's Hopkins University, Baltimore Museum of Art, restaurants, etc. Must use Property Frameworks Rental Application.