Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:56 AM

1 STRATFORD ROAD

1 Stratford Road · No Longer Available
Location

1 Stratford Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Treat yourself to this all brick home in Guilford. This spacious 6BR is on treelined streets and represents the best of the neighborhoods historic charm. Lovely entrance hall, with open staircase that leads to a stately dining room w/fireplace. Enjoy living room w/fireplace, cozy first floor library; and summers in the oversized sun room that leads to a stone patio. Master bedroom w/built-in bookcases, fireplace, sitting area and full bath. Second floor laundry room has plenty of shelves and storage. Home has 6 fireplaces, gleaming wood floors, 2-car attached garage and a private garden. A short walk to John's Hopkins University, Baltimore Museum of Art, restaurants, etc. Must use Property Frameworks Rental Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 STRATFORD ROAD have any available units?
1 STRATFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 STRATFORD ROAD have?
Some of 1 STRATFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 STRATFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1 STRATFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 STRATFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1 STRATFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1 STRATFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1 STRATFORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 1 STRATFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 STRATFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 STRATFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1 STRATFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1 STRATFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1 STRATFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1 STRATFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 STRATFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
