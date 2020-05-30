228 Lake St.

Amenities

This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Waltham is a must see! Constructed in 2000, this home has central air, gleaming hardwood floors, beautiful molding, newer appliances including a range stove, disposal, dishwasher, and stainless steel fridge! Featuring an open concept kitchen and dining area leading out to a deck in a private fenced in yard, along with a separate large living room. All three bedrooms are good sized, vaulted master suite has a private bath and walk in closet, other 2 bedrooms are nearly equal sized, with large equal sized closets. Two full baths on the second level and a half bath on the first floor. Plenty of storage available in a partially finished basement and garage. Two mid sized cars can fit tandem in the garage and one car in the surface driveway. Dog friendly on a case by case basis, no cats please. Incredibly energy efficient with nest system, natural gas, and solar panels.



Terms: One year lease