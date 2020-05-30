All apartments in Waltham
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

228 Lake St.

228 Lake Street · (617) 903-0829
Location

228 Lake Street, Waltham, MA 02451
Piety Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1822 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Waltham is a must see! Constructed in 2000, this home has central air, gleaming hardwood floors, beautiful molding, newer appliances including a range stove, disposal, dishwasher, and stainless steel fridge! Featuring an open concept kitchen and dining area leading out to a deck in a private fenced in yard, along with a separate large living room. All three bedrooms are good sized, vaulted master suite has a private bath and walk in closet, other 2 bedrooms are nearly equal sized, with large equal sized closets. Two full baths on the second level and a half bath on the first floor. Plenty of storage available in a partially finished basement and garage. Two mid sized cars can fit tandem in the garage and one car in the surface driveway. Dog friendly on a case by case basis, no cats please. Incredibly energy efficient with nest system, natural gas, and solar panels.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Lake St. have any available units?
228 Lake St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Lake St. have?
Some of 228 Lake St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Lake St. currently offering any rent specials?
228 Lake St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Lake St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Lake St. is pet friendly.
Does 228 Lake St. offer parking?
Yes, 228 Lake St. does offer parking.
Does 228 Lake St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 Lake St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Lake St. have a pool?
No, 228 Lake St. does not have a pool.
Does 228 Lake St. have accessible units?
No, 228 Lake St. does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Lake St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Lake St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Lake St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Lake St. has units with air conditioning.
