Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging coffee bar conference room fire pit game room hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room new construction package receiving shuffle board yoga

Immerse yourself in the lifestyle at Currents on the Charles. This riverside community with well-appointed apartments and luxurious amenities sets a new standard in luxury living. Take advantage of private courtyards with resort-style pool and sundeck, controlled-access private garage, fitness center, and Resident lounge complete with a community library. These Waltham apartments feature wood plank flooring, high ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and a gourmet kitchen complete with premium cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Located on the bank of the Charles River, Currents on the Charles boasts an ideal location with easy access to the scenic waterfront as well as I-95 and the Mass Pike. Visit Currents today for a personalized tour of our remarkable apartment community.