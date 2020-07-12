/
south side
334 Apartments for rent in South Side, Waltham, MA
13 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
7 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
12 Units Available
Watch Factory Lofts
185 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,965
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1006 sqft
Must-see luxury apartments at the original home of the Waltham Watch Factory! With historic character and modern finishes this new development has apartment homes of exceptional quality and attention to detail.
1 Unit Available
192 Adams St # 1
192 Adams St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Flexible move-in date (June, July, August). Two bedroom apartment with living room and huge eat in kitchen. Includes coin laundry and 1 off street parking spot. Plenty of free street parking out front. Cats ok. Sorry no dogs.
1 Unit Available
343 Crescent
343 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Call/Text/Email -(617) 921-8677 Available September 1st, 2020 - This apartment has 2 full baths, walk-in closets, laundry, parking and more! Two ENORMOUS bedrooms in the back (lots of privacy) larger than most dorms, large enough for two persons.
1 Unit Available
146 Adams
146 Adams Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
40 Brown St.
40 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Available June 3rd, 2020. This first floor apartment offers a large living room, laundry (no coins!) and extra storage space in basement. Apartment has two off-street parking space plus all-day on-street parking less than a block away.
1 Unit Available
29 Washington Ave.
29 Washington Avenue, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Expansive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in an ideal area of Waltham. Minutes to Moody St and the Mass Pike is nearby. Eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, and great sized bedrooms. To top things off two parking spaces are included.
1 Unit Available
119 BROWN STREET
119 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Close to Bentley and Brandeis.
1 Unit Available
77 Ash Street
77 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
600 sqft
Modern and Updated 2 bedroom unit located in a meticulously-maintained building, just steps to popular Moody Street and near Newton line.
1 Unit Available
275 Crescent Street
275 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 275 Crescent Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
233 Lowell Street
233 Lowell Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1036 sqft
Spacious and immaculate one bedroom a block from Moody Street! This unit is a well cared for, sunlit, updated, and huge! The kitchen sparkles with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and conveniently located washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
90 Mrytle St
90 Myrtle Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Mrytle St in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
41 Walnut Street
41 Walnut Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 41 Walnut Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
10 stearns
10 Stearns Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Really nice unit. 4 beds on three levels. There are 2 full bathrooms. Everything is the second floor bathroom is brand new. All new cabinets and brand new appliances were just installed in the kitchen. The entire unit was just painted.
41 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
33 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
30 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,205
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
15 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
12 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
1 Unit Available
228 River Street
228 River Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Newton House - Property Id: 311065 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 2,200 square feet house at desirable Newton.
1 Unit Available
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.
1 Unit Available
57 Fiske St.
57 Fiske Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Unit:1 located on first floor. Absolutely gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Waltham. You don't get quality like this very often. This luxury 2 bedroom has hardwood floors throughout.
