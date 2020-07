Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments online portal

Must-see luxury apartments at the original home of the Waltham Watch Factory! With historic character and modern finishes this new development has apartment homes of exceptional quality and attention to detail. 100% smoke free apartment community Fitness center on site Pets welcome, breed restrictions apply Innovative unit designs including historic brick walls and authentic wood beams One, two, and three bedroom residences Many two-level living options available High-end interior finishes including granite countertops Washer/Dryer in each apartment Half a mile from Waltham MBTA Station Access to Charles River walking and bike paths Nearby Moody Street's many dining and entertainment establishments Scenic views of the Charles River and unique historic architecture will make Watch Factory Lofts an unparalleled space to inhabit and enjoy. With summer in full swing, these Lofts are the perfect place to take advantage of Boston, the weather, and all it has to offer.