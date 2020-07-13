Apartment List
/
MA
/
waltham
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

390 Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waltham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
41 Units Available
Chemistry
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Watertown West End
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,210
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
West End
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,431
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,081
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,848
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
13 Units Available
South Side
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
30 Units Available
Bleachery
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,205
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1091 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
9 Units Available
North Waltham
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
5 Units Available
South Side
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
9 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,227
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Side
192 Adams St # 1
192 Adams St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Flexible move-in date (June, July, August). Two bedroom apartment with living room and huge eat in kitchen. Includes coin laundry and 1 off street parking spot. Plenty of free street parking out front. Cats ok. Sorry no dogs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bank Square
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
343 Crescent
343 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Call/Text/Email -(617) 921-8677 Available September 1st, 2020 - This apartment has 2 full baths, walk-in closets, laundry, parking and more! Two ENORMOUS bedrooms in the back (lots of privacy) larger than most dorms, large enough for two persons.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Bentley College
157 Summer
157 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2325 sqft
Spacious 3 level, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom 2325 sq foot townhouse located in Waltham. Off street parking for three cars, laundry hook ups in unit. Pets allowed. Available now! Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West End
60 Nathan Rd.
60 Nathan Road, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
9999 sqft
Cheap renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in Waltham,MA.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Bleachery
23 Townsend
23 Townsend Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2000 sqft
Move in date 8/1/20: Exceptional TWO FLOOR apartment with all utilities included. Large living room, full bathroom, eat in kitchen, large bedroom and bonus room on main floor.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chemistry
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
1105 Lexington St.
1105 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
866 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
40 Brown St.
40 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Available June 3rd, 2020. This first floor apartment offers a large living room, laundry (no coins!) and extra storage space in basement. Apartment has two off-street parking space plus all-day on-street parking less than a block away.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
29 Washington Ave.
29 Washington Avenue, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Expansive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in an ideal area of Waltham. Minutes to Moody St and the Mass Pike is nearby. Eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, and great sized bedrooms. To top things off two parking spaces are included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
South Side
119 BROWN STREET
119 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Close to Bentley and Brandeis.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
South Side
77 Ash Street
77 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
600 sqft
Modern and Updated 2 bedroom unit located in a meticulously-maintained building, just steps to popular Moody Street and near Newton line.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waltham, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waltham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaltham 3 BedroomsWaltham Accessible ApartmentsWaltham Apartments under $1,700Waltham Apartments under $1500
Waltham Apartments with BalconyWaltham Apartments with GarageWaltham Apartments with GymWaltham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaltham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWaltham Apartments with ParkingWaltham Apartments with Pool
Waltham Apartments with Washer-DryerWaltham Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaltham Furnished ApartmentsWaltham Pet Friendly PlacesWaltham Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety CornerBleachery
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School