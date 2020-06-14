Apartment List
414 Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waltham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
1 of 66

1 of 66

Chemistry
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
1 of 27

1 of 27

$
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
1 of 33

1 of 33

$
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Golden Triangle
18 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
8 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,074
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper St
22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
700 sqft
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991 Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
84 Prospect St.
84 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Handy, convenient location. Easy walk to shopping,transportation and restaurants. Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West End
1 Unit Available
60 Nathan Rd.
60 Nathan Road, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
9999 sqft
Cheap renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in Waltham,MA.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
179 Prospect St.
179 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
1800 sqft
Near Children's Hospital and Brandeis University this location is awesome! Minutes from 128/I95 and Mass Pike (I90) you can get around so easily from this location. The apartment is on the second floor. Entire walk through with hardwood floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
228 Lake St.
228 Lake Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1822 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
95 High St.
95 High Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$800
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Private bedroom in 4 bedroom rental in renovated Victorian Home in the desirable Southside neighborhood of Waltham close to the Newton line. 1st, last, and security deposit paid up front. Roommates are 3 FM working professionals in their 20s.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
35 Palmer St.
35 Palmer Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Stunning and spacious 4 bed/2 bath just off Main Street in Waltham! Just steps from public transportation, I-95, and plenty of restaurants & pubs. This apartment sprawls across 2 floors of living space, and each floor has a full bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Bentley College
1 Unit Available
157 Summer
157 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2325 sqft
Spacious 3 level, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom 2325 sq foot townhouse located in Waltham. Off street parking for three cars, laundry hook ups in unit. Pets allowed. Available now! Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
1105 Lexington St.
1105 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
62 FISKE
62 Fiske Avenue, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
99999 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 full baths close distance to Brandeis University, shops, parks, restaurants, and more! This unit features wood flooring throughout, Tile flooring in kitchen & bathrooms, Washer & Dryer in the unit, gas

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bentley College
1 Unit Available
103 Lexington Street
103 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
Charming 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms located on the first floor of a two family home in Watertown. The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, pantry w/ additional cabinets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
30 DEXTER ST
30 Dexter Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
99999 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath located off Moody Street. This unit features all new appliances dishwasher, disposal, washer/Dryer, newer gas heating system & wood flooring throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
40 Bacon St
40 Bacon Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
832 sqft
Welcome to 40 Bacon Street! This 3 floor condo is located in a 4 unit complex, close to shops on Main St and Moody St. With hardwood floors throughout, this condo consists of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Waltham
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Waltham
27 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,287
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Waltham, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waltham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

