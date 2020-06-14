/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
172 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Piety Corner
46 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
911 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
839 sqft
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
Bleachery
39 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,345
764 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Golden Triangle
18 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
726 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,514
962 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
North Waltham
15 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
8 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
922 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,074
883 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
36 River St.
36 River Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,514
779 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper St
22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
700 sqft
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991 Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
101 Lincoln St.
101 Lincoln Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
885 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Bentley College
1 Unit Available
22 Summer Ave
22 Summer Avenue, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22 Summer Ave in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Follen Heights
1 Unit Available
132 Clocktower Dr
132 Clocktower Drive, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 Clocktower Dr in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Waltham
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
855 sqft
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Waltham
27 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Five Fields
10 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
97 Farwell St.
97 Farwell Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
50 Waverley St.
50 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
18 Ash St.
18 Ash Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
2340 Commonwealth Ave.
2340 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
990 sqft
NO FEE!!! SHOW ID# 2340 1-2 Located approximately 1/4 mile to Rt. 95/128/Mass Pike & the Commuter Rail. Easy access to Rt.
