Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated extra storage furnished ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access package receiving alarm system coffee bar community garden green community bbq/grill bike storage key fob access lobby online portal yoga

Life at Cronin's Landing Apartments in Waltham starts with the Charles River. Kayak down to Boston or go it on foot, following the tree-lined River Walk all the way to Cambridge. We have renovated homes available and feature a breakfast bar, walk-in closets, in-home washer/dryer and views of the Boston skyline from your patio/balcony. Some community amenities include state-of-the art fitness center, on-site concierge and garage parking. Enjoy our inviting riverfront terrace with WiFi overlooking the Charles River and garage parking.