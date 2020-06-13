Apartment List
/
MA
/
waltham
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

309 Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
8 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,988
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Piety Corner
45 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
South Side
14 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,519
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
7 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Side
1 Unit Available
25 Crescent St.
25 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
70 Hope Ave.
70 Hope Avenue, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1518 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
228 Lake St.
228 Lake Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1822 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Bleachery
1 Unit Available
25 Townsend
25 Townsend Street, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
3650 sqft
Move in date: 9/1/20 - Gorgeous 6 bedroom Townhouse for in Rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Side
1 Unit Available
29 Washington Ave.
29 Washington Avenue, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Expansive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in an ideal area of Waltham. Minutes to Moody St and the Mass Pike is nearby. Eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, and great sized bedrooms. To top things off two parking spaces are included.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Side
1 Unit Available
343 Crescent
343 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
July 1st - Recently renovated ground floor apartment in three family building on Crescent St in Waltham. Apartment features brand new granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new high end luxury tile throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Side
1 Unit Available
345 Crescent
345 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Available 9/1/20. Two floor (2nd,3rd floor apartment). Main floor has three very large bedrooms, full sized living room, eat in kitchen and full bathroom. Top floor has two regular sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. 4+ car parking included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper St
22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
700 sqft
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991 Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
62 FISKE
62 Fiske Avenue, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
99999 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 full baths close distance to Brandeis University, shops, parks, restaurants, and more! This unit features wood flooring throughout, Tile flooring in kitchen & bathrooms, Washer & Dryer in the unit, gas

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bentley College
1 Unit Available
103 Lexington Street
103 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
Charming 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms located on the first floor of a two family home in Watertown. The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, pantry w/ additional cabinets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waltham, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waltham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaltham 3 BedroomsWaltham Accessible ApartmentsWaltham Apartments under $1,700Waltham Apartments under $1500
Waltham Apartments with BalconyWaltham Apartments with GarageWaltham Apartments with GymWaltham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaltham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWaltham Apartments with Parking
Waltham Apartments with PoolWaltham Apartments with Washer-DryerWaltham Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaltham Furnished ApartmentsWaltham Pet Friendly PlacesWaltham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety CornerBleachery
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School