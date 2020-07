Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub cable included extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet

The best of Middlesex County is here for you at our luxury apartments in Natick. Avalon Natick features furnished and unfurnished studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Natick apartments near the West Natick Commuter Rail Station and local attractions such as Temple Israel of Natick, the Natick Historical Society and other great entertainment in Massachusetts. These stylish Natick apartments also boast stunning features that include in unit washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, fitness center, pool, and parking.