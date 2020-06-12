/
3 bedroom apartments
338 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA
Piety Corner
45 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1420 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
36 River St.
36 River Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,546
1420 sqft
Terms: One year lease
South Side
1 Unit Available
159 Brown St.
159 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
Terms: One year lease
South Side
1 Unit Available
85 Brown St.
85 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
924 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
84 Prospect St.
84 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Handy, convenient location. Easy walk to shopping,transportation and restaurants. Terms: One year lease
West End
1 Unit Available
60 Nathan Rd.
60 Nathan Road, Waltham, MA
Cheap renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in Waltham,MA.
South Side
1 Unit Available
10 stearns
10 Stearns Street, Waltham, MA
Really nice unit. 4 beds on three levels. There are 2 full bathrooms. Everything is the second floor bathroom is brand new. All new cabinets and brand new appliances were just installed in the kitchen. The entire unit was just painted.
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
70 Hope Ave.
70 Hope Avenue, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1518 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
179 Prospect St.
179 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA
Near Children's Hospital and Brandeis University this location is awesome! Minutes from 128/I95 and Mass Pike (I90) you can get around so easily from this location. The apartment is on the second floor. Entire walk through with hardwood floors.
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
228 Lake St.
228 Lake Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1822 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.
Bleachery
1 Unit Available
25 Townsend
25 Townsend Street, Waltham, MA
Move in date: 9/1/20 - Gorgeous 6 bedroom Townhouse for in Rent.
South Side
1 Unit Available
29 Washington Ave.
29 Washington Avenue, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Expansive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in an ideal area of Waltham. Minutes to Moody St and the Mass Pike is nearby. Eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, and great sized bedrooms. To top things off two parking spaces are included.
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
35 Palmer St.
35 Palmer Street, Waltham, MA
Stunning and spacious 4 bed/2 bath just off Main Street in Waltham! Just steps from public transportation, I-95, and plenty of restaurants & pubs. This apartment sprawls across 2 floors of living space, and each floor has a full bathroom.
Bentley College
1 Unit Available
30 Lyman
30 Lyman Street, Waltham, MA
Terms: One year lease
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.
Highlands
1 Unit Available
33 Hazell St.
33 Hazel Street, Waltham, MA
Single family colonial house on a lovely residential street. Open concept living room and dining room. Slider opens to a spacious back yard. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, gas stove. Laundry hook ups available to bring your own machines.
Bentley College
1 Unit Available
157 Summer
157 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
Spacious 3 level, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom 2325 sq foot townhouse located in Waltham. Off street parking for three cars, laundry hook ups in unit. Pets allowed. Available now! Terms: One year lease
South Side
1 Unit Available
345 Crescent
345 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
Available 9/1/20. Two floor (2nd,3rd floor apartment). Main floor has three very large bedrooms, full sized living room, eat in kitchen and full bathroom. Top floor has two regular sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. 4+ car parking included.
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
62 FISKE
62 Fiske Avenue, Waltham, MA
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 full baths close distance to Brandeis University, shops, parks, restaurants, and more! This unit features wood flooring throughout, Tile flooring in kitchen & bathrooms, Washer & Dryer in the unit, gas
South Side
1 Unit Available
90 Mrytle St
90 Myrtle Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Mrytle St in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
