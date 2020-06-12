338 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Piety Corner
45 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1420 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
36 River St.
36 River Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,546
1420 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
159 Brown St.
159 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
85 Brown St.
85 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
924 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
84 Prospect St.
84 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Handy, convenient location. Easy walk to shopping,transportation and restaurants. Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West End
1 Unit Available
60 Nathan Rd.
60 Nathan Road, Waltham, MA
Cheap renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in Waltham,MA.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
10 stearns
10 Stearns Street, Waltham, MA
Really nice unit. 4 beds on three levels. There are 2 full bathrooms. Everything is the second floor bathroom is brand new. All new cabinets and brand new appliances were just installed in the kitchen. The entire unit was just painted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
70 Hope Ave.
70 Hope Avenue, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1518 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
179 Prospect St.
179 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA
Near Children's Hospital and Brandeis University this location is awesome! Minutes from 128/I95 and Mass Pike (I90) you can get around so easily from this location. The apartment is on the second floor. Entire walk through with hardwood floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
228 Lake St.
228 Lake Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1822 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bleachery
1 Unit Available
25 Townsend
25 Townsend Street, Waltham, MA
Move in date: 9/1/20 - Gorgeous 6 bedroom Townhouse for in Rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
29 Washington Ave.
29 Washington Avenue, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Expansive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in an ideal area of Waltham. Minutes to Moody St and the Mass Pike is nearby. Eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, and great sized bedrooms. To top things off two parking spaces are included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
35 Palmer St.
35 Palmer Street, Waltham, MA
Stunning and spacious 4 bed/2 bath just off Main Street in Waltham! Just steps from public transportation, I-95, and plenty of restaurants & pubs. This apartment sprawls across 2 floors of living space, and each floor has a full bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bentley College
1 Unit Available
30 Lyman
30 Lyman Street, Waltham, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
33 Hazell St.
33 Hazel Street, Waltham, MA
Single family colonial house on a lovely residential street. Open concept living room and dining room. Slider opens to a spacious back yard. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, gas stove. Laundry hook ups available to bring your own machines.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bentley College
1 Unit Available
157 Summer
157 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
Spacious 3 level, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom 2325 sq foot townhouse located in Waltham. Off street parking for three cars, laundry hook ups in unit. Pets allowed. Available now! Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
345 Crescent
345 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
Available 9/1/20. Two floor (2nd,3rd floor apartment). Main floor has three very large bedrooms, full sized living room, eat in kitchen and full bathroom. Top floor has two regular sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. 4+ car parking included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
62 FISKE
62 Fiske Avenue, Waltham, MA
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 full baths close distance to Brandeis University, shops, parks, restaurants, and more! This unit features wood flooring throughout, Tile flooring in kitchen & bathrooms, Washer & Dryer in the unit, gas

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
90 Mrytle St
90 Myrtle Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Mrytle St in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!

