Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven range walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking garage media room package receiving alarm system business center coffee bar community garden dog park green community pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby online portal

Located just minutes from Boston, MA, Longview Place offers both convenience and class. Our spacious apartments feature stunning views of the Charles River and Boston. Newly renovated apartments are available with high-end finishes throughout. Our amazing clubhouse features a game room, movie theater, dining room and lounge area free to all residents. Longview Place is conveniently located near public transportation as well as great restaurants and shopping. And now you can breathe easy because we're making the move to smoke-free living.