in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access media room online portal

Our view from The Ridge is Prestige. A pinnacle of apartment homes rising to the call of fine living and fulfilling the promise of lifestyle. A home of distinction, a place to retreat and be with self, friends or family. A place to enjoy your reward and exclaim your status... You Have Arrived!Waltham Neighborhood GuideIf you've ever dreamed of living in a historical location, the apartments in Waltham MA 02452 can make those dreams a reality. Located just 10 miles outside Boston, this idyllic area is one of America's oldest cities, and its 18th-century roots are apparent in everything, from the local architecture to the colleges and museums. What's more, you'll have access to Boston's bustling city streets and a variety of great schools and gorgeous parks. It's the very definition of a win-win situation. Want to know more about the neighborhood? Use this guide as a quick introduction, and get ready to make this time-honored city your new home. The Neighborhood of Waltham, MA, 02452Perched on the Charles River, Waltham is a small town with some big claims to fame. Not only was it once home to the 19th-century Boston Manufacturing Company and Waltham Watch Company two business that revolutionized their respective industries but it's also the location of the renowned Brandeis University and Bentley College. Families flock to this city for its old-fashioned atmosphere, local charm and proximity to Boston living, and it's a great home base for weekend getaways to the Massachusetts countryside. Dining in Waltham, MAThanks in part to its two universities, Waltham offers a variety of creative and affordable bars, cafes and restaurants. Try La Campania for high-quality Italian food and wine, hit Moody Street's Tempo for its vibrant bar or cozy up to Taqueria el Amigo for authentic tacos. Prefer something with a little local flair? Head to the Watch City Brewing Company for a taste of their home-brewed beers and gastropub fare. Shopping in Waltham, MAThough many residents head to the nearby Natick for its range of upscale brands and high-fashion boutiques, Waltham is home to a number of quirky shops. Bookstores are especially popular here, and you can spend entire afternoons browsing the titles at locations like More Than Words and Back Pages. Plus, you'll find an array of antique and vintage stores lining the local streets. Activities near the Apartments in Waltham, MAOf course, there's plenty to do beyond eating and book buying. Waltham's historical roots make it a fantastic place to live, and you'll be a stone's throw from local sites like the Charles River Museum of Industry, the Waltham Museum and Brandeis University's Rose Art Museum. What's more, the city is surrounded by green areas, and you can spend evenings and weekends relaxing in the Prospect Hill park areas or strolling along the river's banks.