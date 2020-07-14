All apartments in Waltham
Waltham, MA
The Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

The Ridge

55 Ridge Ln · (781) 702-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA 02452
North Waltham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 249-307 · Avail. now

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 273-307 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 119-102 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 275-304 · Avail. Sep 27

$2,781

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 275-205 · Avail. now

$2,837

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 247-211 · Avail. now

$2,837

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
Our view from The Ridge is Prestige. A pinnacle of apartment homes rising to the call of fine living and fulfilling the promise of lifestyle. A home of distinction, a place to retreat and be with self, friends or family. A place to enjoy your reward and exclaim your status... You Have Arrived!Waltham Neighborhood GuideIf you've ever dreamed of living in a historical location, the apartments in Waltham MA 02452 can make those dreams a reality. Located just 10 miles outside Boston, this idyllic area is one of America's oldest cities, and its 18th-century roots are apparent in everything, from the local architecture to the colleges and museums. What's more, you'll have access to Boston's bustling city streets and a variety of great schools and gorgeous parks. It's the very definition of a win-win situation. Want to know more about the neighborhood? Use this guide as a quick introduction, and get ready to make this time-honored city your new home. The Neighborhood of Waltham, MA, 02452Perched on the Charles River, Waltham is a small town with some big claims to fame. Not only was it once home to the 19th-century Boston Manufacturing Company and Waltham Watch Company two business that revolutionized their respective industries but it's also the location of the renowned Brandeis University and Bentley College. Families flock to this city for its old-fashioned atmosphere, local charm and proximity to Boston living, and it's a great home base for weekend getaways to the Massachusetts countryside. Dining in Waltham, MAThanks in part to its two universities, Waltham offers a variety of creative and affordable bars, cafes and restaurants. Try La Campania for high-quality Italian food and wine, hit Moody Street's Tempo for its vibrant bar or cozy up to Taqueria el Amigo for authentic tacos. Prefer something with a little local flair? Head to the Watch City Brewing Company for a taste of their home-brewed beers and gastropub fare. Shopping in Waltham, MAThough many residents head to the nearby Natick for its range of upscale brands and high-fashion boutiques, Waltham is home to a number of quirky shops. Bookstores are especially popular here, and you can spend entire afternoons browsing the titles at locations like More Than Words and Back Pages. Plus, you'll find an array of antique and vintage stores lining the local streets. Activities near the Apartments in Waltham, MAOf course, there's plenty to do beyond eating and book buying. Waltham's historical roots make it a fantastic place to live, and you'll be a stone's throw from local sites like the Charles River Museum of Industry, the Waltham Museum and Brandeis University's Rose Art Museum. What's more, the city is surrounded by green areas, and you can spend evenings and weekends relaxing in the Prospect Hill park areas or strolling along the river's banks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: 60.00
restrictions: DobermanPit BullGerman ShepardRottweiler
Cats
rent: 30.00
Storage Details: Storage units: $75/month (5x5)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ridge have any available units?
The Ridge has 9 units available starting at $1,969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ridge have?
Some of The Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Ridge offers parking.
Does The Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ridge have a pool?
Yes, The Ridge has a pool.
Does The Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, The Ridge has accessible units.
Does The Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ridge has units with dishwashers.
