/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM
301 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
Bleachery
38 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1223 sqft
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
South Side
17 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
8 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
West End
34 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1383 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
5 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1317 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
South Side
1 Unit Available
25 Crescent St.
25 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
South Side
1 Unit Available
145 Brown St.
145 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
801 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
West End
1 Unit Available
1449 Main St.
1449 Main Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,144
1414 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Side
1 Unit Available
93 Myrtle
93 Myrtle Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1240 sqft
Central AC! Recently Renovated! Excellent Location! Located less than a mile from the Waltham Station Commuter Rail, 1/4 mile from Moody Street where you will find restaurants, shops and more, this 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 10
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
40 Bacon St
40 Bacon Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
832 sqft
Welcome to 40 Bacon Street! This 3 floor condo is located in a 4 unit complex, close to shops on Main St and Moody St. With hardwood floors throughout, this condo consists of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Waltham
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1181 sqft
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North Waltham
29 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1437 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Five Fields
9 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
$
Follen Heights
1 Unit Available
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
2360 Commonwealth Ave.
2360 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1300 sqft
SHOW ID# 2360 3-4 ***NO FEE**** Unequalled value in this ultra convenient apartment community. Minutes to Rt. 128/95/Mass Pike! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located on the top level. Private balcony with new glass sliders.
Results within 5 miles of Waltham
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
North Cambridge
18 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Similar Pages
Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaltham 3 BedroomsWaltham Accessible ApartmentsWaltham Apartments under $1,700Waltham Apartments under $1500
Waltham Apartments with BalconyWaltham Apartments with GarageWaltham Apartments with GymWaltham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaltham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWaltham Apartments with Parking