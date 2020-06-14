Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

228 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA

Finding an apartment in Waltham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
North Waltham
15 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
$
Bleachery
39 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,345
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Piety Corner
47 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,514
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1088 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,074
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1212 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
192 Adams St # 1
192 Adams St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Flexible move-in date (June, July, August). Two bedroom apartment with living room and huge eat in kitchen. Includes coin laundry and 1 off street parking spot. Plenty of free street parking out front. Cats ok. Sorry no dogs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper St
22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
700 sqft
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991 Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
192 Adams
192 Adams Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
June 1st. Two bedroom apartment with private entrance! Huge rooms with tall ceilings, Updated kitchen with dishwasher. Great location, just two blocks to moody street. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for a table.

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
228 Lake St.
228 Lake Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1822 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Bentley College
1 Unit Available
157 Summer
157 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2325 sqft
Spacious 3 level, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom 2325 sq foot townhouse located in Waltham. Off street parking for three cars, laundry hook ups in unit. Pets allowed. Available now! Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
93 Myrtle
93 Myrtle Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1240 sqft
Central AC! Recently Renovated! Excellent Location! Located less than a mile from the Waltham Station Commuter Rail, 1/4 mile from Moody Street where you will find restaurants, shops and more, this 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Waltham
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Watertown West End
8 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1202 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Five Fields
10 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
$
Follen Heights
1 Unit Available
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waltham, MA

Finding an apartment in Waltham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

