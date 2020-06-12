/
2 bedroom apartments
253 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA
Piety Corner
45 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
South Side
17 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1223 sqft
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Bleachery
39 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1383 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
7 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
7 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
15 Lionel avenue D
15 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
750 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Lionel avenue - Property Id: 63600 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63600 Property Id 63600 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852564)
South Side
1 Unit Available
192 Adams St # 1
192 Adams St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Flexible move-in date (June, July, August). Two bedroom apartment with living room and huge eat in kitchen. Includes coin laundry and 1 off street parking spot. Plenty of free street parking out front. Cats ok. Sorry no dogs.
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
South Side
1 Unit Available
25 Crescent St.
25 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Bleachery
1 Unit Available
52 elm
52 Elm Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
999 sqft
Terms: One year lease
South Side
1 Unit Available
192 Adams
192 Adams Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
June 1st. Two bedroom apartment with private entrance! Huge rooms with tall ceilings, Updated kitchen with dishwasher. Great location, just two blocks to moody street. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for a table.
South Side
1 Unit Available
145 Brown St.
145 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
801 sqft
Terms: One year lease
West End
1 Unit Available
1449 Main St.
1449 Main Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,144
1414 sqft
Terms: One year lease
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
1105 Lexington St.
1105 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
866 sqft
Terms: One year lease
South Side
1 Unit Available
343 Crescent
343 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
July 1st - Recently renovated ground floor apartment in three family building on Crescent St in Waltham. Apartment features brand new granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new high end luxury tile throughout.
South Side
1 Unit Available
20 Orange Street
20 Orange Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Orange Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.
